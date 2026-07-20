Matrix Robotics Showcases MATRIX-3 at WAIC 2026, Announces WAVE Physical World Foundation Model Upgrade and Launches Global Partner Program

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 July 2026 – The 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2026) opened in Shanghai on July 17 and runs through July 20 under the theme “Intelligent Partners, Co-create the Future,” covering three major exhibition areas: the Expo area, Zhangjiang area, and West Bund area. Matrix Robotics, a technology company focused on general-purpose humanoid robots and Physical AI, presented four third-generation general-purpose humanoid robots, MATRIX-3, at the event. The company showcased the core capabilities of its self-developed WAVE Physical World Foundation Model, its full-stack technology system and multi-scenario deployment achievements, demonstrating the general-purpose capabilities and scalable commercial potential of China-developed Physical AI and humanoid robotics.

During WAIC 2026, Matrix Robotics moved beyond conventional static displays by creating four live demonstration zones. The four hardware-identical MATRIX-3 units, supported by a unified general-purpose Physical AI foundation, flexibly switched between diverse and complex tasks, directly demonstrating the core commercial value of general-purpose Physical AI: low cost, high adaptability and rapid transferability. The company delivered continuous multidimensional live robot demonstrations, announced the latest technical upgrade to the WAVE model, shared updates on its RAAS ecosystem partner program, and officially launched the MATRIX Global Partner Program for regional market expansion, presenting its progress in technology iteration, commercialization and global ecosystem development.

WAVE Physical World Foundation Model Lays the Core AI Foundation for General-Purpose Humanoid Robots

Unlike large language models trained primarily on internet text, Matrix Robotics’ self-developed WAVE Physical World Foundation Model is purpose-built for physical robots operating in real-world environments. It serves as the core “brain” that enables MATRIX-3 to perform intelligent tasks and human-like interactions. Trained on large-scale real-world and simulated interaction data, the model has learned patterns of physical dynamics, allowing it to adapt precisely to complex real-world task scenarios and move beyond traditional robots’ reliance on fixed scripts and single-scenario constraints.

Architecturally, WAVE uses a proprietary “brain–cerebellum” collaborative architecture: the WAVE model, as the “brain,” is responsible for global scene understanding, logical reasoning, task planning and generalized operations; the general-purpose motion control model, as the “cerebellum,” generates natural and smooth full-body motion. Together, they enable the robot to “think clearly and move naturally,” delivering human-like intelligent performance.

Relying on training infrastructure and an end-to-end data toolchain that it has fully developed and built in-house, Matrix Robotics can independently manage the full end-to-end process, from model iteration and data acquisition to data annotation and governance. Through large-scale real-robot deployment and continuous feedback of real-world scenario data, the company is building a technical flywheel in which “more data leads to stronger models and broader scenario adaptability,” continuously improving cross-scenario generalization and providing core intelligent support for multi-scenario robot deployment.

Full-Scenario Live Demonstrations Validate Commercialization Readiness of General-Purpose AI

Empowered by the WAVE Physical World Foundation Model, MATRIX-3 completed multiple standardized live task demonstrations at the event, covering four core scenarios: commercial service, empathetic human-robot interaction, fine manipulation and humanoid motion. The demonstrations validated the deployment value of general-purpose Physical AI in commercial services, daily-life assistance, cultural tourism and science education, public services and other fields.

1. Live Consumer Service Demonstration: End-to-End Autonomous AI Barista Operations

The exhibition featured a live coffee service experience area, where MATRIX-3 served as an AI barista. With multimodal perception and precise force-control capabilities, the robot autonomously operated coffee machine buttons, picked up cups and collected prepared beverages. The stable and coherent workflow recreated a commercial reception service scenario and validated its deployment feasibility in retail service, exhibition reception and commercial service settings.

2. Empathetic Human-Robot Interaction: Creating Warm, Human-Like Intelligent Experiences

Matrix Robotics also demonstrated flexible, human-like interaction capabilities. Supported by visual recognition and advanced speech and semantic understanding, MATRIX-3 can move beyond fixed scripts for natural interaction and perform a range of interactions such as musical finger dances, rock-paper-scissors games with audiences, biomimetic handshakes and all-day voice Q&A. With differentiated emotional response capabilities, it enables warmer human-robot collaboration and is suited to science education exhibitions, public services and cultural tourism interactions.

3. Fine Manipulation for Everyday Tasks: Generalized Handling Capabilities for Diverse Objects

In the everyday fine manipulation demonstration, MATRIX-3 showcased its ability to handle objects across different categories and forms, autonomously completing compound tasks such as grasping fruit and bottled water and delivering items. The robot can adapt to objects of different sizes, weights and materials, reflecting the generalized operation capabilities of general-purpose Physical AI and broad applicability across household assistance, retail sorting, warehouse support and other use cases.

4. Humanoid Gait and Intelligent Interaction: Recreating Natural Human-Like Motion

The on-site gait demonstration area showcased MATRIX-3’s humanoid motion capabilities. The robot walked with coordinated, natural and stable movements, autonomously identified visitors in the exhibition crowd, proactively paused, and delivered standardized brand and product introductions, fully demonstrating its whole-body motion control performance and real-time human-robot interaction capabilities.

MATRIX-3 Hardware Advantages Strengthen the Foundation for Commercial Deployment

As Matrix Robotics’ third-generation general-purpose humanoid robot designed for real-world commercial scenarios, MATRIX-3 was developed around the three core concepts of “safety, dexterity and generality.” Its hardware platform is designed to fit human living and working environments and serves as the core carrier for the deployment of general-purpose Physical AI. The robot is 1.70 meters tall and weighs 65 kilograms, matching adult human proportions and enabling seamless adaptation to spaces and workstations designed for people.

In terms of core performance, MATRIX-3 is equipped with a 27-DOF tendon-driven dexterous hand that replicates human hand anatomy and offers lightweight, high-speed and high-precision characteristics, enabling it to use standard human tools, operate precision components and handle flexible fabrics. It is also equipped with 3D-knitted biomimetic safety skin and whole-body distributed tactile sensing, with fingertip sensing precision as low as 0.1 Newton, enabling safe close-proximity human-robot coexistence. Through Matrix Robotics’ self-developed integrated linear joint control algorithm and general-purpose motion control model, the robot achieves near-human natural gait and whole-body coordinated movement. It also supports 4 hours of continuous stable operation in a single session, fully matching the rhythm of real-world commercial operations.

In terms of commercial accessibility, MATRIX-3 is priced from RMB 580,000 per unit. Leveraging its scaled smart manufacturing system, the company continues to reduce production costs and is driving humanoid robots from high-end demonstration scenarios toward broader industry and household applications.

Vertically Integrated Full-Stack System Drives Scalable Industrial Deployment and Ecosystem Collaboration

Matrix Robotics is one of the industry’s most vertically integrated companies, with all nine layers of its technology stack, from data to deployment, independently developed and built in-house. This creates a hard-to-replicate technological and industrial compounding effect and provides strong support for scaled product deployment. The company has built its own full-chain data engine and toolchain, model training infrastructure, core components and end-to-end smart manufacturing system, creating a closed loop from technology R&D to mass production.

On the industrialization front, Matrix Robotics’ Zhangjiang MFH Smart Manufacturing Base in Shanghai has established independent end-to-end production capabilities, with a planned annual capacity of 5,000 units in 2026 and a target annual capacity of 10,000 units in 2027. To date, the company has accumulated approximately 1,000 robot orders across diverse scenarios, including chain restaurant services, hotel services, research, culture and entertainment. In mid-2026, Matrix Robotics launched initial partner pilot deployments, laying the foundation for the product’s transition from demonstration verification to scaled application. The company is also continuing to advance its RAAS (Robot-as-a-Service) ecosystem partner program, opening interfaces to the industry ecosystem and working with partners to build an embodied intelligence ecosystem.

Continuous Technology Iteration Broadens Applications for China-Developed Humanoid Robots

The multidimensional live demonstrations at WAIC 2026 provide a focused validation of Matrix Robotics’ general-purpose Physical AI technologies and industrialization capabilities. Guided by real-world scenario needs, the company continues to iterate core technologies such as WAVE model intelligence, fine robotic manipulation, stable long-duration operation and human-like interaction, broadening applications for humanoid robots. Its technology solutions can be widely adapted to summit receptions, commercial retail, household assistance, exhibitions and cultural tourism, smart warehousing and other scenarios.

Looking ahead, Matrix Robotics will continue to focus on Physical AI, iterate and upgrade its full-stack technology system and MATRIX-3 product capabilities, and deliver standardized, replicable integrated humanoid robot solutions. The company aims to accelerate the accessible, large-scale deployment of China-developed general-purpose humanoid robots, empowering intelligent upgrades across real-economy industries through advanced Physical AI technologies.

MATRIX Global Partner Program Launched to Recruit Regional Partners in China and Overseas

As its technology, product capabilities and production capacity continue to mature, Matrix Robotics has officially launched the MATRIX Global Partner Program, openly recruiting regional partners in China and overseas markets to jointly expand the global commercial footprint of humanoid robots.

The program focuses on recruiting enterprises and institutions with regional customer networks, government, enterprise and industry resources, scenario development capabilities, and local sales, delivery and after-sales service capabilities. Partners will participate in local customer expansion, project implementation, scenario operations and service system development for MATRIX, helping accelerate the application of humanoid robots in commercial services, cultural tourism and exhibitions, public services, industrial manufacturing and other key sectors.

Matrix Robotics will open key regional cooperation opportunities and provide systematic support across products, technology, branding, marketing, training and delivery. Together with its partners, the company aims to create regional benchmark projects and develop, refine and replicate mature industry solutions.

As the program moves forward, Matrix Robotics will accelerate the construction of a global commercial and service network, driving MATRIX from exhibition stands into real-world scenarios and from single-point demonstrations toward scaled applications.

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About Matrix Robotics

Matrix Robotics is dedicated to researching, developing and manufacturing world-leading, practical general-purpose humanoid robots. The company aims to create a future where artificial intelligence robots take on demanding, dangerous and repetitive work, freeing human creativity and enabling people to focus on more meaningful pursuits. The team has backgrounds at leading global companies in AI, humanoid robotics and autonomous driving.