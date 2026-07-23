Laos Enhances Climate Resilience Through Its First Climate Adaptation Forum

The Lao Climate Adaptation Forum was successfully convened to strengthen collaboration among relevant stakeholders in accelerating climate adaptation developments across the country in Vientiane Capital, on 22 July. The forum gathered representatives from line ministries, development partners, private sectors, civil society organizations, academic institutions, youth initiatives, and local communities to communicate strategic priorities and identify actionable pathways for building a climate-resilient future of Laos.

This forum highlighted Laos’ key policy frameworks in climate change adaptation, including the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), the three Sectoral Adaptation Strategies and Action Plans (SAPs), the development progress of the Sub-national Adaptation Roadmap and other relevant initiatives.

Served as a national platform for knowledge exchange, policy dialogue, and stakeholders’ engagement, the Forum featured introduction of key policy instruments, interactive panel discussions, and exhibition booths showcasing climate adaptation initiatives, and innovative practices from across sectors. Through this forum, participants were perceived to highlight climate adaptation policies of Laos, explored opportunities to strengthen partnership, and identified pathways to scale up effective adaptation measures to mobilize greater investments and support for enhancing climate resilience.

In addition, the Forum offered a remarkable stage to demonstrate that climate adaptation finances and private sector roles can drive policies into actionable and impactful investments. Importantly, voices from subnational representatives were heard which will inform strategic investment in areas that are most vulnerable, and people are at risk of climate change impacts.

With the joint efforts of the Department of Environment within the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), and UN-Habitat, the Lao PDR Climate Adaptation Forum built a strong partnership in advancing Laos climate adaptation developments. The Lao PDR Climate Adaptation Forum marked a vital step toward translating policies into coordinated action to enhance the resilience of our livelihoods, ecosystems, and economy.

Keynote from Chairs:

Quote from Chanthakhone Boualaphanh, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Environment

“To translate our strategies and plans into concrete action, this forum serves as an important platform for all relevant stakeholders to exchange knowledge, identify opportunities, and foster the multi-sector partnerships needed to implement climate adaptation efforts across Lao PDR.”

Quote from Dagmar Zwebe, GGGI Country Representative, Laos

“Climate change is a complex challenge that no single entity can solve alone and real progress on happens when plans become action. Through strong partnerships and targeted investments, we can deliver practical solutions that strengthen resilience across Lao PDR.”

Quote from Avi Sarkar, Regional Advisor for South-East Asia and Head of Office, UN-Habitat Laos

“Every year, climate impacts become more visible, more frequent and more costly. Climate adaptation is not a conversation we can have once and move on from. The challenge before us is no longer simply identifying climate risks; it is deciding together how we translate those priorities into action, investment and lasting impact.”