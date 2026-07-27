Former MRC Chief Anoulak Kittikhoun Named First Lao Head of Mekong Institute

Former Mekong River Commission (MRC) Chief Executive Officer Anoulak Kittikhoun has been appointed Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Mekong Institute, becoming the first Lao national to lead the regional organisation.

The appointment was announced during Mekong Forum 2026, held in Bangkok on 22–23 July, where the institute also marked its 30th anniversary and launched its 2026–2030 strategic framework.

Headquartered in Khon Kaen, Thailand, with a newly established office in Bangkok, the Mekong Institute is an intergovernmental organisation that works with Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam to promote regional cooperation through capacity building, policy dialogue, research and partnerships.

Anoulak was selected through an international recruitment process and will succeed Suriyan Vichitlekarn, who has led the organisation since 2015.

His appointment comes as Greater Mekong countries face growing shared challenges, including climate change, water management, public health, trade and economic resilience. The institute’s new five-year strategy aims to strengthen regional cooperation in addressing these cross-border issues.

Anoulak previously served as chief executive of the Mekong River Commission before becoming an adviser to Laos’ Minister of Agriculture and Environment on water resources and dam operations. He holds a PhD from the City University of New York and a bachelor’s degree from the Australian National University.

The appointment also marks another prominent regional leadership role for a Lao national at a time when Laos continues to play an active role in discussions on hydropower development, water governance and regional connectivity across the Mekong.

Founded in 1996, the Mekong Institute is an intergovernmental organisation that supports sustainable development and regional cooperation through projects involving governments, the private sector, academic institutions and development partners across the Greater Mekong Subregion.