Trendy ‘Squishy’ Toys Suspended in Laos Over Chemical Safety Concerns

Laos has ordered the immediate suspension of the import and sale of Squishy toys nationwide after authorities warned that some may contain hazardous chemicals that pose health risks, particularly to children.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce issued the order on 28 July, instructing provincial industry and commerce departments across the country to halt the import and sale of non-certified Squishy toys and step up inspections of shops, markets, supermarkets, shopping centres and online sellers.

According to the notice, market inspections found that some imported Squishy toys contained excessive levels of benzene, a chemical that can irritate the eyes, nose and throat and trigger allergic reactions. The ministry also warned that long-term exposure may increase the risk of cancer, although no confirmed cases linked to the toys have been established in Laos.

Businesses found importing or selling unsafe Squishy toys face product seizures, destruction of the goods, fines and other penalties under Lao law.

Popular Toy Makes a Comeback

The suspension comes as Squishy toys have made a comeback in 2026.

The soft foam toys, which first became popular and originally created in 2017, have surged in popularity again in recent months through TikTok and other social media platforms, where videos featuring satisfying squeezing sounds, unboxings and collectible designs have attracted millions of views.

In Laos, Squishy toys have become especially popular among children and teenagers as stress-relief toys and collectibles, with newer versions sold in colourful animal, dessert and cartoon designs.

Health Concerns Grow

The ministry’s announcement follows several widely shared social media posts from parents who said their children became ill after playing with Squishy toys.

At least three separate incidents involving children who reportedly developed adverse reactions after playing with Squishy toys have prompted health authorities to step up investigations nationwide. The cases, reported by different families this month, involved symptoms including skin rashes, blister-like burns, eye irritation, fever and vomiting. Authorities have not said whether the incidents are linked but are investigating the safety of the products.

While the ministry did not directly link those reported cases to the nationwide suspension, it said recent consumer complaints, along with market inspections, prompted the move.

Authorities have advised parents not to buy Squishy toys for children while investigations continue and urged consumers to report unsafe products through the consumer protection hotline 1510.