T’way Air to Launch New Route between Korean city Daegu and Vientiane

South Korean low-cost airline T’way Air is to launch a new route to connect the South Korean city of Daegu and the Lao capital Vientiane.



The new route will be launched on December 26 and operate twice a week. As a trial, the airline will operate the new route until February 27 next year.

Daegu is a city in North Gyeongsang Province with about 2.465 million people.

T’way Air is currently operating two routes connecting South Korea and Laos.







One route between Incheon and Vientiane runs seven days a week while another route between Busan and Vientiane operates twice a week, namely on Wednesday and Saturday.

Korean tourism to Laos has grown in recent years, and in 2018, a total of 174,405 South Korean citizens visited Laos, a two percent increase from the previous year.

In his latest visit to South Korea, Lao Thongloun Sisoulith said he hoped more South Koreans would visit Laos and try different locations while experiencing the country’s unique historical and cultural heritage.