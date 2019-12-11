Kuang Si Falls Named in List of Best Overseas Attractions for Japanese Tourists

Laos’s Kuang Si Falls in Luang Prabang has been named as one of 50 best overseas attractions for Japanese tourists in 2019, a recent survey has shown.



The falls ranked 26th in the list of 50 most popular destinations for Japanese tourists in 2019 compiled by TripAdvisor Japan. It is the first time for a tourist site in Laos to make the list.

TripAdvisor Japan came up with the list based on comments and reviews left on the company’s website.

The list, which included Kuang Si Falls, was topped by Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, followed by St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican and La Sagrada Familia in Spain.









In October, Booking.com Japan named Vientiane as the best city for walking tours in Southeast Asia where tourists could explore the city on foot day and night.

At that time, the website said tourists can walk down streets lined with French colonial-style buildings and visit historic sites and monuments such as Pha That Luang.

It added that it was highly recommended to visit night markets near Mekong River when it gets darks where tourists can enjoy many different street foods.