LVMC (Kolao) Acquires GMS Trading in Laos, Eyes New Business

LVMC Holdings, formerly known as Kolao Holdings, has announced that it acquired 100 percent shares in GMS Trading Sole in Laos for USD 357,623.



The move is aimed at pursuing “new business,” the company explained without providing further details.

GMS Trading enjoys businesses in real-estate development and distribution of home appliances and agricultural products in Laos.

LVMC, meanwhile, offers a range of businesses including distribution of global vehicle brands, manufacture and assembly parts, production and sales of motorbikes, car trading, rental service and others.









The company was first established in 1997 in Laos and adopted the brand “Kolao” in 2009 by setting up a holding company. It currently operates in Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Pakistan and Laos.