Scams, UXOs, Lao Lionel Messi and 99th Birthdays – This Week In Social Media

The Laotian Times brings our readers a round-up of some of the most shared topics this past week, based on reach and engagement on Facebook. From gold medals in Laos and air ticket scams to falling boulders and UXOs, this list summarizes the types of content that are hysterically shared on Lao social media.

Food Galore!

Lao people definitely love their food. Steamed paddy field crabs, boiled bamboo shoots and snails, fermented fish dip, grilled fish and fish/ant egg/mushroom soups are some of the flavor-filled Lao dishes featured here in this mouthwatering food collage.

Beauty Is In the Eye of the Beholder

Last Sunday, while Miss Universe Laos Vichitta “May” Phonevilay was not able to bring back the crown from America, Lao social media put their national pride aside and conveyed their kudos to South African winner Zozibini Tunzi. While there were negative remarks in the comments section, expected in a country where light rather than dark skin is generally considered beautiful, the top comments showed tremendous support for the new Miss Universe. These words from two Facebook users illustrate this point:

“It appears that those that are saying she is not beautiful, don’t possess international standards of beauty.”

https://www.facebook.com/tholakhong/photos/a.636550893043253/2925849057446747/?type=3&theater

Death by Landslide

On Dec 4, Khamxom went out to look for food near Nongpeeng Village, Khammouane. He was tragically killed in a boulder landslide. His body was recovered four days later by army and police personnel who assisted villagers.

First Gold for Laos

Lao social media users erupted in a proud frenzy when Soukan “Oa” Taipanyavong won the country’s first gold medal, defeating a competitor from Indonesia in kickboxing, at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines. Read the full story here.

In this heartfelt post, Soukan is seen having an adorable moment with his wife who came to welcome him at the airport. Congratulations to all the medalists of the Lao national team!

Air Ticket Scam

After five days of no response, a Lao woman took to Facebook after she had been conned into buying airline tickets from the man in the post. The woman claimed that she had transferred money to him but he did not honor his commitment to issue airline tickets for her. Moreover, the scammer has now deactivated his Facebook profile.

Vietnam Places 2nd At SEA Games

This post shows an amazing aerial video depicting ordinary Vietnamese taking to the streets on cars and motorbikes as they celebrated Vietnam’s placing 2nd at the 30th SEA Games. The video follows hundreds of Vietnamese on their vehicles on the highway as they proudly waved their flags in honor of their national athletes.

https://www.facebook.com/tholakhong/videos/2747231655342232/

Observation of President Kaysone Phomvihane’s Birthday Anniversary

The 13th of December 2019 marked the anniversary of the birthday of deceased Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane. Considered one of the founding fathers of modern Laos, his birthday is observed as a special day each year. Social media users expressed their love of the former leader via Facebook.

ຮ່ວມລະນຶກ ວັນຄ້າຍວັນເກີດ ປະທານ ໄກສອນ ພົມວິຫານຄົບຮອບ 99 ປີ! 13 ທັນວາ 1920-13 ທັນວາ 2019Happy Birthday 🥳🎂ອ່ານ ແລະ ຊົມຄລິບ ປະຫວັດຫຍໍ້ 👇https://www.tholakhong.com/2017/12/KaisonePhomvihane.html Posted by ໂທລະໂຄ່ງ THOLAKHONG on ວັນພະຫັດ ທີ 12 ທັນວາ 2019

UXO?

On Dec 14, an unidentified object was found by a villager at work on his tractor in Nameuang, Khammouane. Observers are unsure whether it is a UXO.

Lao Lionel Messi

PT Prachuap FC, a football club in Thailand, has hired Soukaphone Vongchienkham for 100 million kip ($11,200 USD). The “Lao Messi” is set to receive a monthly salary of 50 million kip.