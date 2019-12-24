Lao Stock Exchange Resumes Trading of PCD

Lao Securities Exchange (LSX) has announced that it resumed the stock trading of Phousy Construction and Development Public Company (PCD) as of November 29.



The bourse said in October that it decided to suspend the trading of PCD stocks since the company failed to disclose a semi-annual report for 2018, annual report for 2018 and semi-annual report for 2019. The trading was suspended starting from October 23.

In August, LSX designated PCD as an “Unfaithful Disclosure” Corporation, after the company failed to disclose its semi-annual and annual 2018 reports via LSX disclosure portal.

Since then, the “Unfaithful Disclosure” warning signal has been displayed on the symbol of PCD on the LSX trading system and website.