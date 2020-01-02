Paul Walker’s Daughter to Build a School in Laos

Actor Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, has announced plans to build a school in rural Laos after a round of fundraising.



Meadow Walker has been raising funds for the Pencils of Promise Foundation, a New York-based charity that raises funds for education, health and sanitation, and infrastructure projects for disadvantaged communities in developing countries.

The late Paul Walker, who played Brian O’Conner in the hit franchise, The Fast and the Furious, was known for his philanthropic efforts prior to his death in 2013. The actor formed Reach Out Worldwide in 2010, a foundation dedicated to providing relief for countries struck by natural disasters.

Daughter Meadow Walker, now 21 years old, has inherited this humanitarian quality. She recently announced plans to build a school in Laos with Pencils of Promise via a post to her Instagram account, sharing photos of smiling children at a school.







Her image was captioned, ‘today, I am launching a campaign with @pencilsofpromise to build a school. This is the season of giving and my biggest wish is to provide a space for these children to learn.

‘Everyone deserves a good education. We are dedicating this school to my dad, Paul Walker.’

According to Meadow’s fundraising page, she has already raised $19,170 of the required $50,000.

Pencils of Promise has already constructed 518 schools in Ghana, Guatemala and Laos, accommodating 108,000 students.