Laos to Upgrade Pangmon Border Crossing in Xayaboury

Laos is set to upgrade the Pangmon border crossing that links the country to Thailand, in a move to attract more tourists and facilitate the transport of goods.



The border crossing, located in Khop District, Xayaboury Province, is expected to come into service as an international crossing point on February 1, according to Vientiane Times. If the Pangmon border crossing is upgraded to international status, it will be the fourth in the province.

Xayaboury, which is located in northern Laos and is about 300 km from Vientiane, is home to more elephants than any other province in Laos. It will host the Elephant Festival from February 22 to 28.

More than 140,600 have visited Xayaboury province this year so far, the province attracted over 160,400 visitors in 2018, according to the province’s Information, Culture and Tourism Department.

The border currently remains a temporary checkpoint linking Khop District, Xayaboury, Laos, and Ban Huak, in Phu Sang District, Phayao Province, Thailand.