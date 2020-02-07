Mittaphab Hospital Discharges 10 Patients Suspected of Coronavirus

Ten patients suspected of being infected with the new Coronavirus have been discharged from Vientiane’s Mittaphab hospital.



Dr Sanong Thongsana, Director of the Mittaphab “150 Bed” Hospital, stated in a press conference that the hospital’s special wing dedicated to the new Coronavirus is now operational, and that several patients who had been suspected of carrying the virus have been discharged.

The special wing has been fully separated from the other divisions of the hospital and will be used for the monitoring of patients suspected of carrying the new virus.

Twelve patients suspected of being infected with the new Coronaviruswere were moved to the new specialized wing yesterday, with ten now having been discharged.

Dr. Sanong said that Mittaphab hospital is cooperating with other hospitals around the country, and is coordinating closely with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization to monitor the situation in regard to the spread of the virus.

Of the remaining two patients in the special wing at the Mittaphab Hospital, one is a citizen of Laos, while the other is a Chinese national.

Vientiane’s Mittaphab Hospital and 103 Hospital have both become designated health centers used to diagnose and treat suspected or confirmed cases of the virus, while extra support will be provided to provincial hospitals so they can be prepared to deal with any case.

Laos has still not confirmed any cases of the new Coronavirus.