Three Korean Airlines Halt Flights to Laos Amid Coronavirus Concern

Three South Korean budget airlines have announced that they will temporarily halt flights to and from Laos amid concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak.



They are T’way Air, Air Busan and Jin Air.

As for T’way Air, the company said it will stop operating flights between Incheon and Vientiane until March 28, Busan and Vientiane until March 28 and Daegu and Vientiane until March 1.

Separately, JIn Air said it will halt flights between Incheon and Vientiane until March 29.

Air Busan also said flights between Busan and Vientiane will temporarily be halted until March 28.

Airliners advised passengers to pay close attention to their websites for further updates on their upcoming flight schedule.

Meanwhile, Jeju Air, another South Korean budge airliner that runs flights between South Korea and Laos, has halted flights to other Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam and Philippines, but no updates have been made about flights to Laos.

As of this writing, it is still possible to book flights between South Korea to Laos on Jeju Air’s website.