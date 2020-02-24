Vientiane Begins Construction of Expressway No. 1

The Lao capital of Vientiane has begun construction of Vientiane Expressway No. 1, a move that is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city.



The construction of the expressway, which covers a distance of 15.3 km, is expected to be completed within 24 months, Vientiane Times reported.

The road will begin at Thatluang Marsh Specific Economic Zone in Xaysettha district and end in Dongmarkkhai, while connecting with eight existing roads. It is estimated that it will take only 10 minutes for drivers to travel between the starting and the ending points.

The road, which will have two toll payment points, and will carry 75,000 vehicles a day.

The expressway was one of six priority projects of Vientiane to develop infrastructure in the capital, improve traffic along Kaysone Phomvihane Road and provide another option to access Road 13 South, said the Vice Mayor of Vientiane, Mr. Phoukhong Bannavong, as quoted by Vientiane Mai.

The total cost of the project is USD 200 million, including USD 50 million as compensation to residents who had to give up land or other property to make way for the road.