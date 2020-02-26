Lao Airlines to Stop Flights to South Korea over Coronavirus Concerns

Lao Airlines has decided to halt its flights to South Korea from March amid a massive cancellations from passengers over coronavirus concerns.



It is unclear when the flights would be resumed.

The move is designed to save costs as the airline sometimes flies empty from Seoul to Vientiane while many South Koreans have stopped traveling overseas, according to Director of the airline’s Commercial Department, Mr. Noudeng Chanthaphasouk.

As of February 26, the number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea topped 1,100.

169 additional cases brought the total cases to 1,146 from only 51 a week ago, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, 12 people have died in South Korea from the deadly new virus.

Lao Airlines’ decision came after three South Korean budget airlines, namely T’way Air, Air Busan, and Jin Air, halted their flights between Laos and South Korea starting until end-March, citing concerns over the virus.

Several international flights have also suspended their flights to the South. Air Asia X and Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways, for instance, have stopped flying to Seoul.

No major airlines in the United States have canceled flights to Seoul as they have done with flights to China and Hong Kong. But Delta, United, and American Airlines have all issued travel waivers for flights to South Korea.