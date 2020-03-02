Seven Women from Laos arrested in Phetchabun for Prostitution

Seven women from Laos were arrested in Phetchabun Province, Thailand, yesterday for prostitution.



The Thai Immigration Bureau’s Division 5 conducted a search at a resort in the Lom Sak tourist district of Phetchabun, after receiving a tip-off that sexual services were being provided there, according to the Bangkok Post.

Pol Maj Gen Chamnarn Chamnarnvej, head of Division 5 of the Immigration Bureau said the women had entered Thailand as tourists and had rented rooms at the resort.

One of the women was charged with providing sexual services to others, while the other six were accused of solicitation.

The perpetrators will be formally charged under the justice system of Thailand and will be banned from reentering the country.

The Bangkok Post reports that police in Phetchabun have been stepping up efforts to suppress prostitution, which could risk undermining the growing tourist industry.