Laos Asks Foreign Airlines to Check Passengers’ Temperatures before Flying

Lao authorities have told foreign airlines to check the temperature of their aircrew and passengers before flying to Laos in a move to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus or COVID-19.



The government-led Task Force Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on March 4 that all foreign airlines are required to check the temperature of everyone, including pilots, flight attendants and passengers before letting them board a flight, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Anyone with flu or symptoms of the coronavirus must be treated in that country, while people who arrive in Laos and show the symptoms will be taken to a hospital for observation and be tested.

The announcement came after the country toughened from February 28 its screening procedures for foreigners who wish to enter the country after visiting South Korea and China, citing coronavirus concerns.

All foreign nationals who have visited either China or South Korea in the past 14 days before entering Laos will be subject to tougher screening processes.

Visitors entering Laos from China or South Korea must fill in a health declaration form when entering Laos, while those who show symptoms of the virus such as fever will need to pass a close examination up to three times, the ministry said, without providing further details.