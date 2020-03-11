Luang Prabang to Scale Down Lao New Year Celebrations over Virus Concerns

Luang Prabang plans to scale back its traditional Lao New Year festivities planned between April 13 and 16 to help prevent a possible outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).



The provincial capital will hold only the most important traditional events and will limit activities deemed nonessential such as concerts, exhibitions, and other large public gatherings, Vientiane Times reported.

In particular, this year’s celebrations will comprise of traditional activities such as washing Buddha images at temples with perfumed water.

The province’s decision comes as other major events in the country are also canceled.

The National Games in Xieng Khouang Province, scheduled for March 22 to April 1, have been postponed without new dates being confirmed, while an event planned to celebrate the naming of Haihin as a World Heritage Site and the consecration of the Pha Chao Ong Luang Pathanphone bronze statute in the province, both have also been delayed.