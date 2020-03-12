Government to Subsidize Lao Students Trapped in Wuhan

The Lao government is poised to provide financial assistance to Lao students who are trapped in the Chinese city of Wuhan due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.



The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 prevention and control has asked the government to help students in Wuhan by giving them USD 200 a month in March and April, Vientiane Times reported.

Currently, there are a total of 47 Lao students in Wuhan, and 87 more in other provinces. All are safe, and none are believed to have contracted the virus so far.

In addition, the committee will continue to seek funding from other sources to support Lao students in China.

Separately, the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the Lao consulate-general in Changsha, Hunan province, to provide CNY 40,000 (USD 5,732) for students, closely monitor the situation, and to report to the ministry.

The Lao government has already provided LAK 15 million (USD 1,670) in assistance for the students as a goodwill gesture.

Students in Wuhan have been given food, other daily essentials, dormitory accommodation, and healthcare. They are continuing their studies online and via video since they are not allowed to go out and must stay in their dormitories.