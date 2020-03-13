Footpath Parking a Chronic Issue for Streets of Laos

One week has passed since the Mayor of Vientiane issued an order officially prohibiting the parking of cars on the city’s footpaths in an effort to promote orderliness and cleanliness.

According to last week’s notice, offenders would be officially warned, educated, and fined in strict accordance with the law.

And yet the streets of Vientiane Capital still contain more cars on footpaths than the roads themselves.

The Lao Post reported last week that the problem of footpath parking, much like garbage burning, “could not be solved,” citing a number of contributing factors, such as a lack of parking facilities, lack of pedestrian traffic, and a generally complacent attitude among the population.

Meanwhile, the few tourists arriving during the Covid-19 outbreak, must brave oncoming traffic due to footpaths full of parked cars.

