Testing for Covid-19 in Laos

Testing for COVID-19 is possible in Laos, however, supplies are limited and testing is only available to those who meet certain criteria and who have specific symptoms.

Where can I be tested for COVID-19?

Mahosot Hospital, 103 Hospital, and Mittaphab (150 Bed) Hospital, and Setthathirath Hospital. Nearby hospitals in Udonthani (Thailand), where many Lao go to get medical treatment, offer COVID-19 testing at higher prices.

Can anyone be tested for COVID-19?

As test kits in Laos are limited, only people meeting all of the following criteria will be eligible:

Those who have symptoms including fever (37 degrees or more), coughing, sore throat, and shortness of breath.

Those who have recently had close contact with people from at-risk countries

OR

Those who traveled from at-risk countries in the last 14 days.

Where are the samples sent for testing?

The National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology, Institut Pasteur du Laos, or Mahosot Hospital.

How long does the test take?

After taking a blood sample, nasal swab, and throat swab, the results will be ready within 24 hours.

Is the test free?

The test is free for those who meet the testing criteria.