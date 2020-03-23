Thousands of Lao Laborers Working in Thailand Return Home

Thousands of Lao laborers working in Thailand have swamped border checkpoints, hoping to return home before borders officially close.



The government of Laos has also called on its citizens working abroad to return home through official international checkpoints to ensure they are properly scanned for the coronavirus or Covid-19.

According to an article published in the Vientiane Times, one official from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare was quoted as saying that the government cannot confirm the real number of workers returning to Laos, including those who had been working illegally in foreign countries.

Traditional and customary borders have already been closed nationwide to ensure the return of labor via official channels.

The Lao Ministry of Health yesterday released a list of nine measures for self-quarantine to be taken by those returning to Laos, asking them to remain in their homes and refrain from contact with others.

The Covid-19 virus has now spread throughout Thailand, with a total number of 599 cases confirmed so far.

A case of the virus was reported in Khon Kaen Province last Wednesday, while Udon Thani reported its first case yesterday.

It is feared that the virus could spread into Laos as Lao labor returns home.