Prime Minister Recommends Nationwide Self-Isolation

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith has advised all citizens of Laos to practice self-isolation and social distancing to better protect themselves and each other.

The Prime Minister made the recommendation at a press conference held by the National Task Force Committee for the Prevention and Control of Covid-19 held earlier today.

The press conference was in relation to the two cases of infection confirmed yesterday, and the situation regarding the thousands of Lao migrant workers who returned to Laos from Thailand in recent days.

He said that the government will continue its strict monitoring of the returnees to ensure they remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Prime Minister Thongloun also stressed the need for every citizen of Laos to begin practicing self-isolation and social distancing to ensure the protection of themselves and each other.

He said that everyone must follow the advice given by medical professionals and that organizations should switch to working from home wherever possible. People should rethink any movement from village to village or district to district and should make use of the telephone instead of a physical visit to friends, family, or co-workers.

The Task Force will soon release new regulations for the public to strictly follow with full cooperation.

Anybody experiencing any abnormal symptoms is urged to contact the Covid-19 hotline on 166 immediately and await further instructions.