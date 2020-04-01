10th Case of Covid-19 Confirmed in Laos

A tenth case of Covid-19 infection has been confirmed in Vientiane Capital.

The latest patient to test positive for Covid-19 is a 21-year-old woman from Nongsanokham Village, in Vientiane’s Sikhottaong District.

From 27 to 29 March, the woman began to exhibit symptoms including fatigue, sore throat and difficulty breathing. She purchased medicine to rest at her home until the 30th when she began to experience fever and was admitted to Mittaphab Hospital on 31 March.

Results showed that the woman had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Contact trace research showed that the tenth patient had had close contact with the eighth case, who worked at the DHL head office.

437 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Laos, with 10 individuals testing positive for the virus.