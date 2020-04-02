Suspect Arrested in Connection to Patuxay Murder

Lao police have made an arrest in connection to a murder at Patuxay Park caught on CCTV earlier this week.

The body of an elderly man was found at Patuxay Park in the early hours of the morning on Monday.

Special units were called in to investigate, and the area was disinfected as the death was initially thought to be related to the Covid-19 virus.

CCTV footage later showed a darker scene, in which assailants attacked the man who received a fatal blow to his throat, killing him instantly.

Mr. Xay Viengxay, nicknamed “Ngeun,” from Bo O Village, Hatxayfong District in Vientiane Capital, was arrested in connection with the murder and made a full confession while in police custody.

A veteran Muay Thai kickboxer, Mr. Xay fought in over thirty kickboxing matches in Thailand.