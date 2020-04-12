WHO Organizes Training Session for Lao Medical Professionals

By
Francis Savankham
-
0
380
WHO organizes training to medical professionals in Vientiane
WHO organizes training to medical professionals in Vientiane

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sponsored a COVID-19 training session for over 30 Lao medical professionals from central and district hospitals in Vientiane Capital.

On 11 April, WHO experts held a training session for 30 Vientiane medical professionals on how to properly manage and treat COVID-19 patients. The professionals were also trained on how to utilize personal protective equipment (PPE).

Once the training is complete, it is expected that the medical staff from Vientiane will pass on the knowledge to their counterparts in provincial hospitals around the country.

Lao medical staff from Vientiane Capital listen attentively in a demonstration on how to properly handle a COVID-19 patient. Photo courtesy of: CIEH MOH LAO
Lao medical staff from Vientiane Capital listen attentively in a demonstration on how to properly handle a COVID-19 patient. Photo courtesy of CIEH MOH LAO.


Meanwhile, a team of Chinese doctors has completed their assistance program in Laos, arriving on 29 March with essential supplies. The Chinese doctors and medical experts worked with Lao counterparts to identify cases of infection and examine samples, and treat patients suffering from Covid-19.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here