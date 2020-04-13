Government Imposes Temporary Ban On Sale of Alcoholic Beverages During Pi Mai

The Lao government has just ordered the temporary nationwide ban on the sale and distribution of all alcoholic beverages in Laos.

A notice has just been released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) instructing all provincial governors and the mayor of Vientiane Capital to strictly prohibit the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages during the course of the Pi Mai Holiday. The new regulation is to take effect starting 13 April (starting at 6 am), which coincides with the first day of the lunar New Year Holiday. The notice period will end at 6 am, on 20 April.

Distributors, supermarkets, convenience stores, wet markets, individuals, and other online commercial enterprises are prohibited from engaging in the sale and distribution of liquor, beer, and other alcoholic beverages. Violators will be punished within the provisions of the law.