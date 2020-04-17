Police Crack Down On Group Gatherings in Luang Namtha

Police officers have arrested 41 young people holding a gathering near a river in Sing District, Luang Namtha Province, for violating lockdown regulations.

On 15 April, law enforcement officers led by Colonel Aesavanh Thipayodkeo pounced on the group who were gathering in an open space near a creek.

Police determined that the group was in breach of Prime Ministerial Order 06/PM, and proceeded to take them into custody, according to Meuang Sing Radio.

Groups of young people were found approximately 50 meters apart at a popular site by a creek frequented by residents from Sibeemai and Huakua Villages. They have been properly reprimanded and told not to violate the Prime Ministerial Order.

Police also notified district health officials, while two of those arrested were found to have high temperatures (higher than 38 degrees Celsius).

Police handed over the young people to their respective village administrations to be placed in village quarantine centers and monitored for COVID-19 infection over the next 14 days.

Laos went into full lockdown on 30 March, with measures prohibiting all residents to leave their homes except for essential grocery shopping, hospital visits, and any other tasks authorized by the government, such as work undertaken by essential workers.