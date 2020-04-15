Laos Extends Lockdown Until 03 May

Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith has moved to prolong Prime Ministerial Order 06/PM, effectively extending the lockdown period for Laos until 3 May.



“The situation regarding Covid-19 has the potential for further spread with 19 cases of infection now confirmed in Laos,” said Prime Minister Thongloun in a statement to the press today.

“One patient has been discharged from hospital after a full recovery, however, the threat of the further spread of the disease is very real, and therefore we have decided to extend the lockdown period under Prime Ministerial Order No. 06/PM, and all relevant regulations, by 14 days, until 3 May.”

Laos went into full lockdown on 30 March, with measures prohibiting all residents to leave their homes except for essential grocery shopping, hospital visits, and any other tasks authorized by the government, such as work undertaken by essential workers.