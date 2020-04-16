Second Covid-19 Patient Discharged from Hospital in Laos

A second Covid-19 patient has been discharged from hospital in Vientiane today, marking the second successful recovery from the virus in Laos.



Ms. Silivanh Sisombath, the 14th case of the viral infection confirmed in Laos, was discharged from Mittaphab “150 Bed’ Hospital today after making a full recovery, according to the Centre of Information and Education for Health, Lao Ministry of Health.

The 20-year-old student went to hospital for testing on 7 April after receiving news that her friend, Case 12, with whom she had shared a flight, had tested positive for Covid-19.

She had returned to Laos from the UK on Thai Airlines flight TG 574, arriving at Wattay Airport in Vientiane with Cases 11 and 12.

From 23 March to 5 April she self-isolated at her home, maintaining distance from her immediate family members.

After testing positive, Ms. Silivanh was kept in the isolation wing at the hospital.

The first patient in Laos to recover was announced by the National Taskforce Committee on April 13. The patient tested negative after having received treatment for approximately two weeks.