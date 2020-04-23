Covid-19 Hotline Overwhelmed By Non-COVID-19 Inquiries

The national Covid-19 hotline in Laos has been overwhelmed by calls unrelated to the coronavirus, including prank calls and inquiries about other health conditions.

The Ministry of Post, Telecommunications, and Communications (MPTC) has issued a notice clarifying the use of the Covid-19 hotline (165 and 166) after heavy bottlenecks occurred due to prank calls and non-health related inquiries.

The MPTC has decreed that all calls to the Covid-19 hotline must be inquiries related to the virus, including reports of symptoms, preventative measures, and other information that could be of use to health authorities in the performance of their duties.