Full Steam Ahead for Laos-China Railway Construction

Construction of the Laos-China Railway has resumed in full capacity following the return of foreign workers from China.

According to a report in Xinhua, Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd said on Saturday that construction had resumed at all its work sites along the Laos-China Railway.

General Manager of China Railway Group Limited, Huang Hong, said that construction in the mountains of northern Laos was continuing one hundred percent. He made the comment as the company handed over a donation of some 200,000 medical masks to Laos.

Mr. Somdy Douangdy, Deputy Prime Minister of Laos and Chairman of the Task Force Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, accepted the gift from China Railway Group.









While the Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on the Laos-China Railway project, the company has put in place specific measures to reduce the risk of infection among its employees and ensure construction continues.

All beams of the Luang Prabang cross-Mekong River super major bridge of the China-Laos railway have been installed. With the last 32-meter prestressed T-beam steadily settling down on the piers on Thursday, beam setting work of the bridge was successfully completed. pic.twitter.com/IBg1Duv9er — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) April 25, 2020

The project has already completed installing the beams of the Luang Prabang cross-Mekong River super major bridge, putting the completion of the structure at more than 80 percent.

The bridge has a total length of 1,458.9 meters and is composed of 28 span T-beams and six spans continuous beams. It is the most expensive ever constructed in Laos, according to China Railway Co.

The Laos-China Railway will run some 414 kilometers, including 198km of tunnels, and will traverse 62km of bridges. It will run from the Boten border gate, connecting Northern Laos to China, down to Vientiane Capital, with an operating speed of 160km per hour.