All Luang Prabang Covid-19 Patients Discharged from Hospital

All three patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Luang Prabang Hospital have now been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Deputy Head of the National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, Associate Prof. Dr. Phouthone Muongpak, stated at a press conference yesterday that the third and final of the three Covid-19 patients at Luang Prabang Hospital had been discharged from hospital after two negative tests in 24 hours.

All three patients undergoing treatment in Luang Prabang have now been discharged, with no further confirmed cases of the virus in the northern province.

“There remain 11 patients being treated at the Mittaphab “150 Bed” Hospital in Vientiane Capital, however all of them now exhibit only mild symptoms and are continuing to receive treatment,” said Dr. Phouthone.

A small number of people have entered Laos via international borders, including repatriated Lao citizens and commercial truck drivers. Four persons have also entered the country via Wattay International Airport, however, all have been properly screened. Repatriated Lao citizens have been sent to quarantine centers in their respective provinces.

As of yesterday, 759 people, including repatriated Lao citizens, were being isolated in 193 quarantine centers across the country, while 439 remain in self-isolation at home.

A total of 1,917 persons have been tested for the coronavirus in Laos, with no new cases in 17 consecutive days.

Authorities have said that lockdown in Laos could be lifted on 3 May if no new cases of Covid-19 are confirmed, and the situation in neighboring countries remains stable, according to the national taskforce.