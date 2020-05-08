Remaining Covid-19 Patients Could Return Home Soon

The remaining ten coronavirus patients in hospital in Laos could be discharged if they test negative for the virus twice.

The National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced yesterday that patients who test negative for the Covid-19 virus two times are to be discharged from hospital but must self-isolate for a further 14 days at home.

The taskforce said it was pleased with the effectiveness of treatment provided to patients recovering from the virus in Laos after nine of the 19 confirmed cases have already been released from hospital.

The remaining ten patients are under care at Vientiane’s Mittaphab “150 Bed” Hospital.

As of yesterday, Laos has had no confirmed cases for 25 consecutive days.

Dr. Phouthone Muongpak, Deputy Head of the National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has urged the public to remain vigilant and continue to practice social distancing.

Laos has begun to slowly open up this month as lockdown is gradually loosened following an order by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Government offices and private sector businesses will be permitted to open normally. However, both public and private employees must come to work on a rotational basis. Workplaces must put in place strict disease prevention measures.

Some retail businesses have reopened, while schools remain closed and flights grounded nationwide.