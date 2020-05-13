New Milestone as Laos Reports no New Cases of Covid-19 for 30 Days

The National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has confirmed no new case of Covid-19 in Laos for 30 consecutive days, with the total number remaining at 19.

Director-General of the Lao Ministry of Health’s Communicable Disease Control Department, Dr. Rattanaxay Phetsavanh, told a press conference on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases remained at 19, as no new case has been reported.

On Tuesday, the national taskforce announced it had monitored 1,847 people around the country at 60 accommodation centers.

On Monday, the number of truck drivers bringing cargo into Laos from Thailand was 978 people, from Vietnam 765 people and ten people from China.

As of Tuesday, Laos tested 3,874 suspected cases with 19 cases testing positive, and 13 patients having recovered.

Six patients infected with Covid-19 continue to receive treatment at Vientiane’s Mittaphab Hospital.

Laos confirmed its first cases of Covid-19 on 24 March, with the first patient recovering on 14 April.