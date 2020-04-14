Laos Announces First COVID-19 Recovery

Laos has just announced its first patient to have recovered from COVID-19.

On 14 April, The Ministry of Health’s Centre of Information and Education for Health announced on its Facebook page that case 12 has been treated successfully and allowed to return home.

Phetmany Mongkhonvilay, aged 20, a resident of Naxay Village (Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital) was admitted to Mittaphab “150 Bed” Hospital on 6 April, after testing positive for the virus.

After having undergone treatment and two tests (both of which were negative), she was allowed to return home. Upon her return, she must still abide by medical guidelines which strongly recommend continued self-isolation and strict adherence to other control and preventive measures for a period of 14 days. Medical professionals will make routine check-ups and, after the 14 days have passed, will retest her one last time.

“As for the rest of our COVID-19 patients, there are a few that need to be re-tested. We hope to receive good news in the days to come. Some patients are recovering faster than others, and this can be attributed to the individual health of each patient, “says Mittaphab Hospital Director Dr. Sanong Thongsana.