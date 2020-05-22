Dengue Fever Infections on the Rise Nationwide

149 cases of dengue fever have been reported in the last nine days, with two deaths attributed to the disease.

According to a report by Lao Post, more than 1,000 cases of dengue fever have been confirmed in Laos this year.

The Centre of Information and Education for Health, under the Ministry of Health, reported that 149 cases of the mosquito-transmitted disease have been confirmed in the last nine days. Two deaths have been attributed to the disease, one in Vientiane Capital, and one in Xayaboury District.

Vientiane Capital has reported the highest number of dengue cases, with 334 cases, while Attapeu has reported 188 cases, Vientiane Province 173, Bolikhamxay 98, Khammouane 95, Savannakhet 85, Salavanh 77, and 76 cases in Xayaboury.

Xekong District has confirmed 43 cases, with 29 cases in Luang Namtha, 24 in Oudomxay, 14 in Xaysomboun, 11 cases in Luang Prabang, 7 cases in Champasack, 5 in Phongsaly, and 4 cases in Bokeo.

Xieng Khouang and Houaphanh have reported no cases of the virus.

Local officials and health authorities continue to urge people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of the virus, stressing that local communities need to keep their surroundings clean while focusing on killing mosquitoes and their larva inside and near these areas.

Any still water that collects in jars, vases, and dishes should be thrown out.

Schools, hospitals, factories, hotels, restaurants, tourist facilities, and offices are advised to organize cleaning activities to remove any sources of stagnant water to slow mosquito breeding.

Last year saw the highest number of dengue fever cases in recent years.