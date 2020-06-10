Vietnam to Resume Flights to Safe Countries Including Laos

Vietnam is to resume flights between countries that have been free of Covid-19 cases for 30 days, with Laos in a list of priority destinations.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stated on Tuesday that flights to and from priority destinations will be allowed to resume, according to a report by Reuters.

Destinations cited by the prime minister included Laos, Cambodia, Taiwan, Seoul, Tokyo, and Guangzhou. He did not say what types of quarantine measures would be put in place.

Vietnam has been praised for its containment of the Covid-19 coronavirus, with a total number of cases for the country of 95 million standing at 332. The country has not reported any new confirmed cases in more than 50 consecutive days.

Vietnam’s National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control was responsible for compiling a list of “safe” countries, which included the Lao PDR.

The country closed its borders to foreign nationals on 22 March and suspended all international flights on 25 March amid efforts to limit the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Laos has not yet announced a date for the reopening of international flights, while domestic flights resumed in the country from 18 May.