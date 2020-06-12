Government Appoints New EDL Director

A new director has been appointed to head Électricité du Laos, the state enterprise that owns and operates electricity transmission and distribution in Laos.

A Decision was issued by the Ministry of Finance appointing Mr. Chanthaboun Soukaloun, former Director-General of the Planning and Cooperation Department, Ministry of Energy and Mines, as the new Director of Électricité du Laos (EDL).

The Decision states that the newly appointed director must “carry out his role and responsibilities properly and in accordance with the laws and regulations of the Lao PDR, and submit accurate reports on all activities to the Ministry of Energy and Mines.”

The shakeup comes amid continued dissatisfaction with the utility provider by the public, many of whom have voiced concerns about inaccurate electricity bills.

In March, the Prime Minister’s Office accepted a proposal to increase the electricity rate incrementally from 2020 to 2025, beginning from 1 May this year. Under the scheme, residential electricity rates will gradually increase each year.

Residents quickly began taking to social media to complain about high electricity bills, which came at a time when many were feeling the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May, Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith asked the Ministry of Energy and Mines to clarify the pricing structure for electricity tariffs amid widespread public complaints.