Japan to Provide Laos with Antiviral Drug Avigan for Use Against Covid-19

The Government of Japan has provided the Lao PDR with the antiviral medicine Avigan as part of a clinical study into the use of Avigan against Covid-19.

The medicine, which is enough to treat 100 people, was handed over to the Ministry of Health. This assistance, aimed at expanding the clinical study into Avigan as a measure against the spread of COVID-19, was provided following a request from the Government of Laos.

It is expected to contribute towards preventing the further spread of a potential second wave of Covid-19.

The Government of Japan highly commends the Government of the Lao PDR for its strength in implementing measures to control Covid-19. This effective containment has resulted in no deaths and no new confirmed cases over the last two months.

The Government of Japan intends to offer as much cooperation as possible in order to support the efforts of the Government of Laos.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of Japan-Laos diplomatic relations and the 5th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership.

Japan, as a strategic partner of the Lao PDR, proactively continues to provide assistance not only in the COVID-19 response but in numerous other areas for the people of Lao PDR.