National Assembly 9th Ordinary Session Concludes

The Ninth Ordinary Session of the 8th Legislature of the National Assembly concluded last Thursday following the approval of revised growth goals and amendments to five laws and other important legislation.

The closing ceremony was attended by Party Secretary-General and State President Bounnhang Vorachit, as well as other Party and Government officials, and NA representatives.

Held between 24 June and 2 July, the 9th Ordinary Session of the current National Assembly legislature approved a resolution on the implementation for the next five months of the National Socio-Economic development plan, the State Budget Plan and the Monetary plan, downward adjustment of the macroeconomic, trade and investment goals for the last six months of the year.

“The meeting praised the Government’s efforts in effectively and promptly implementing preventive and containment measures against Covid-19 in the country,” said National Assembly President Pany Yathortou.

The National Assembly urged the government to realize the priorities, policies and initiatives set out in the resolution of the 8th Legislature of the 9th Ordinary Session of the National Assembly, and direct efforts toward stabilizing the macroeconomy, exchange rate and inflation, and to meet the targets set for revenue collection, as well as quickly improving the conditions for foreign investment.

During the 9th session of the 8th Legislature, the National Assembly approved amendments to the Law on Customs, Law on National Assembly, Law on Provincial People’s Councils, Law on the Election of Members of National Assembly and Members of Provincial People’s Councils, Law on Water and Water Resources, and Law on Environmental Protection.