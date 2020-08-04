Lao Airlines Among Tripadvisor Award Winners for Best Regional Airlines

Lao Airlines has been rated one of the top regional airlines in Asia as part of the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards this year.

National carrier of Laos, Lao Airlines, is among the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winners under the Best Regional Airline category.

As part of its efforts to support the recovery of the tourism sector, Tripadvisor has today announced the winners of its 18th annual Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Each year, Tripadvisor puts together all the reviews, ratings, and saves that travelers share from across the globe and uses the information to spotlight the best.

This major award program recognizes the favorite hotels, restaurants, and airlines of travelers around the world, with 4,817 unique businesses celebrated in 2020.

With over 8.7 million businesses listed on Tripadvisor, winners have been determined based on the consistency and quantity of the millions of comments, feedback, and ratings received on Tripadvisor in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lao Airlines shared its top regional airline status with THAI Smile Airways, Air Astana, AIR KBZ, Azerbaijan Airlines, Bangkok Airways, Druk Air, Royal Brunei Airlines, Skymark Airlines, Starflyer, and Vistara.

The top review shared by Tripadvisor for Lao Airlines was by Tripadvisor user Mike1946, which read,

“Excellent flight, and service and spotlessly clean plane.”

“Although only a short flight it was an excellent one, with a spotlessly clean plane, excellent service from the crew. No delays, and very good check-in and check out.”