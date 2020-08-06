Thailand Prepares for Return of Migrant Workers from Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar

Thai authorities have begun preparations for the return of migrant workers from Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar as the country progresses into phase 7 of the easing of its Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Under the next phase of its reopening, Thailand will allow migrant workers from the three countries to enter the Kingdom and work under strict disease control regulations, according to the Pattaya Mail.

Regulations include a mandatory 14-day quarantine, health certification, and a contact tracing procedure.

Thailand says that in recent weeks hundreds of migrant workers have been caught attempting to cross into the country illegally.

The kingdom originally planned three phases of reopening, allowing business travelers and skilled workers in phase one, medical tourism travelers in phase two, and general tourists in phase three.

Phase three, set to begin on 1 August, did not go ahead as planned, and the country has not opened up to general tourists.

According to the CAAT’s latest announcement, “Notification on Conditions for Aircraft Permission to Enter Thailand (No. 3),” there are 11 groups that are allowed to enter #Thailand. The effective period will be from 4 August 2020. These groups are described as follows:#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/j0Ncktnk4e — PR Thai Government (@prdthailand) August 5, 2020

Six Thai airports have reopened, handling both domestic and international arrivals.

On 23 July the government of Thailand issued a press release identifying four types of foreigners being allowed entry, including those participating in trade fairs, foreign film crews, foreigners visiting for medical purposes, and foreign workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.