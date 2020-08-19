Storms, Strong Winds, and Floods in This Week’s Weather Forecast

According to the Lao weather bureau, an intensifying southwesterly monsoon is forecast to bring medium to heavy rainfall and strong winds until Sunday, with flood warnings issued for some rivers.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology issued its forecast for 19-23 August to warn residents and farmers that the southwest monsoon would intensify, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and heavy winds into parts of the nation.

Bolikhamxay Province in particular is expected to experience severe flooding, with the Namsan River rising beyond official danger levels. Residents living near the river have been warned to move property and livestock to higher ground and begin preparations for floods and landslides.

In the north, rain will continue to fall over a wide area in the northeastern provinces of Phongsaly, Houaphanh, and Xieng Khouang, with minimum temperatures ranging from 19-21 C.

At the same time, in certain regions of the provinces Oudomxay, Bokeo, Luang Prabang, and Xayaboury will start to receive mild rainfall with heavy winds. Temperatures will range reach highs of and 29-31 degrees.

Xaysomboun, Vientiane Province, Khammnouane, and Savannakhet will see cloudy weather with thunderstorms and light rainfall, while further south, Salavanh, Champasack, Sekong, and Attapeu will experience cloudy weather with occasional showers, some thunderstorms, and strong winds.

Vientiane capital will see cloudy weather and thunderstorms, bringing isolated showers and strong winds.

The capital will see maximum temperatures of 29-31 degrees.