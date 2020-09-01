7-Eleven Convenience Stores to Enter Laos By 2022

7-Eleven has signed a master franchise agreement with CP ALL Laos, a subsidiary of Thailand’s CP ALL Public Company, to operate 7-Eleven stores within Laos.

The first 7-Eleven convenience store is expected to open in Vientiane Capital in 2022.

CP ALL has held the licensing agreement for the 7-Eleven brand in its home country of Thailand for over 30 years and signed a master franchise agreement to develop the branded stores in Cambodia earlier this year.

“With its remarkable success in Thailand, I can think of no one better than CP ALL to bring the 7-Eleven brand to consumers in Laos,” said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto in a report by CStore Decisions.

Laos is to be the 20th country in which the Texas-based 7-Eleven chain is to operate, with CP ALL already running over 12,000 of the branded convenience stores in Thailand.

CP ALL Laos, with a registered capital of USD 2.2 million, has already invested in poultry farms and food businesses in the country. Noting increased spending power in Laos, the company plans to build its retail arm.

The move is expected to provide a larger platform for the import and sale Thai consumer products in Laos.

Thai franchises have enjoyed remarkable success in Laos, with PTT Public Company Limited, one of Thailand’s largest fuel distributors, franchising its petrol station model to include other Thai names such as Cafe Amazon and Jiffy convenience stores.