Panyathip Students Overcome Pandemic Challenges to Graduate in 2020

Panyathip International School, the British international school in Laos, saw its class of 2019-2020 complete their graduation ceremony at the Landmark Hotel in Vientiane Capital.

On 22nd August, the graduating class of 2019-2020 finally celebrated their achievement, graduating from Panyathip International School, the British international school in Laos, at the Grand Ballroom of The Landmark hotel.

Panyathip’s Class of 2020 graduated 54 total students comprising seven different nationalities.

The ceremony began with a performance from the graduating class, followed by several guest speakers.

Saying he was delighted to be part of this milestone, British Ambassador to Laos, H.E. John Pearson, spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of sustainable behaviour for a brighter and happier world.

This year’s graduating class has had to surmount significant challenges amid the Covid-19 global pandemic, with many events cancelled throughout the second half of the academic year.

Panyathip students took online classes through the school’s highly acclaimed distance learning programme. Amid these challenges, the students had to be very creative in how they continued their learning and how they could celebrate their achievements.

Despite all odds, the graduating class participated in a record number of International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examination entries this year, obtaining the best ever IGCSE results and continuing the upward trajectory from the past four years.

Panyathip International School is the British international school in Laos and offers all key stage levels of the National Curriculum of England, in addition to the Lao Diploma program in accordance with the requirements of the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports.

Students can continue their education at Panyathip from the age of 1.5 to 18 years old.

The school has now reached its 20th year and sees over 1,000 students currently enrolled at four different campuses.