Authorities Destroy Over LAK 200 Million Worth of Counterfeit Goods

Vientiane authorities reportedly destroyed over LAK 200 Million worth of consumer goods linked to counterfeiting and piracy.

Goods including fake sunflower seeds, Szechuan sauce, and product packaging bags, valued at over LAK 200 million, were part of the latest haul, according to a report by Lao Economic Daily.

Head of the Vientiane Capital Trade Inspection Department, Mr. Somsay Nonglad said “the inspection team visited a food processing and packaging plant in Kengkhai Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, licensed under Young Ly Food Products Vientiane Co.,Ltd.”

“The plant was found to be operating an illegal business producing dried sunflowers and Szechuan sauce without any certification issued by the Food and Drug Administration”, he said.

The popularity of sunflower seeds and Szechuan sauce in Laos has resulted in a number of counterfeit manufacturers.

On 11 September, Vientiane Authorities also destroyed over LAK 190 million worth of satellite dishes and TV signal receivers collected from over seventy vendors around Vientiane Capital, according to Vientiane Mai.

Counterfeit goods have been seized and destroyed by authorities, with legal action now being taken against counterfeiters.

The Lao government is determined to protect the rights and interests of both producers and consumers, recently issuing new regulations to support the formation and operation of consumer protection associations in Laos.

Laos is a party to a number of international treaties on intellectual property rights and has been a member of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) since January 1995. The country is also party to the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property and, since 2006, the Patent Cooperation Treaty.

Laos is also a party to the Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works.