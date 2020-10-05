30 Tons of Garbage Leftover After Boat Racing Festival

Vientiane Capital authorities reported collection of more than 30 tons of garbage on the last day of the Boat Racing Festival at Chao Anouvong Park and surrounding areas.

Authorities said that about 22 tons of garbage were collected near the park, with 20 truckloads of garbage at the park removed on 4 October, according to a report by Lao Youth Radio.

Deputy Director of Chanthabouly Cleaning Company, Mr. Vixay Inthasane, said that his company was responsible for cleaning the area nearby Chao Anouvong Park during the festival.

On the first night of the Boat Racing Festival in Vientiane, the company cleared 4 tons of waste. The company cleared six tons on 2 October, and ten tons on 3 October. The final day yielded 22 tons of garbage, requiring a team of 60 workers to collect and clear.

Cleaning and garbage collection of the three-kilometer stretch of road from Setthathirath Road to the Presidential Palace, and the area from Mahosot Hospital junction to Pakpasak intersection will be completed today, said Mr. Vixay.

Mr. Somnuek Vilayseng, a representative of Dao Heuang Group and Fujiwara Company, who both jointly hold a concession area at Chao Anouvong Park, said that the two concession holders were responsible for garbage collection at Chao Anouvong Park grounds during the Vientiane Boat Racing Festival.

The company mobilized a team of 120 people to clear an estimated 20 trucks of garbage on the last day of the event.

The Boat Racing Festival in Vientiane, held from 1-3 October, was smaller than previous years amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Many vendors cited smaller sales volumes than previous years, but garbage and litter remained a problem as in previous years.