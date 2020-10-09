Police issue statement on cannibal killer

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering a 6-year-old girl on Tuesday in Nalao Village, Phonhong District, Vientiane Province.

According to a report by Lao Security News, the girl was found dead on Tuesday morning at the home of a local man, with her body disemboweled.

One arm had been dismembered.

Major Vilaythong Louangaphay, Head of the District Public Security Office, said that police found body parts hidden around the house under blankets.

Parts of the body were also discovered atop a coal stove, having been cooked.

According to a statement by police, the victim and two other children left their homes to collect fruit near the home of the accused, who became agitated by their presence.

He used a hammer to bludgeon the 6-year-old victim, while two boys accompanying her fled the scene.

The 35-year-old man, identified as Mr. Tong Thor, had lived alone in a makeshift house far from the village for over ten years, according to Major Vilaythong.

The man was well known as having been a famous singer in the Hmong community several years prior but is believed to have fallen under the influence of illicit drugs.

At his home, police found illustrations related to religious beliefs.

Mr. Tong Thor was captured by village authorities after the discovery of the body at his home.