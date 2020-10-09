Savannakhet Suffers Flash Flooding, More Storms Inbound

Villages near the Xepon and Xebanghieng rivers in Savannakhet Province were hit by flash flooding amid torrential rains on Tuesday, with a number of households affected.

District Governor of Xepon, Mr. Vongsavanh Viengmani, said in a statement to the press that heavy rains began on 6 October with several villages along the Xepon and Xebanghieng rivers inundated.

According to a report by the Xepon District Office of Information, Culture, and Tourism, over 869 families in 21 villages in the district have been affected by floods, with some 1,973 hectares of farmland underwater.

Residents are also suffering from power outages.

Villagers have been warned to remain on standby, and prepare to move their families and belongings if the water level continues to rise.

According to the Vientiane Times, Head of Savannakhet Volunteer Rescue, Mr. Bouddy Boupphalasy, said that twenty volunteers have been mobilized with three rescue boats on standby to assist residents of Xepon district. A second group will deliver supplies including food and drinking water to flood-affected families.

The Meteorology and Hydrology Department has said that a tropical cyclone could move into southern Laos over the weekend, with more heavy rain and strong winds expected for central and southern provinces.

Those in at-risk areas have been urged to prepare for flooding, and the public is asked to take note of weather forecasts issued by the department.